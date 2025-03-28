ANALYSIS: March victories have real impact on NHL playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 19, 22 days from now. Not that long ago, we were reveling in the Jets being 15-1 to start the season. But I digress.

The 16-team Stanley Cup tournament begins on the third Saturday in April, but I would submit we are already in playoff mode. Teams fighting to get into the post-season and teams fighting for seedings have made this month the best month of hockey on the calendar outside of the playoffs.

Take last night, for instance, a typical 10-game night. Of those games, nine had some sort of playoff implication. Or tonight, all six games might affect what the seedings are. And it’s the same thing night after night.

All these games, all these regular season games, have created the realization that this part of the schedule has true value.

Now, that may sound like a “Captain Obvious” moment to some. But this isn’t a league where load management becomes a factor, and the competitive level of late-season games declines.

Right now, three teams are fighting in the Atlantic for first, five teams in the East are looking for a wild card spot, and the potential of six Canadian-based teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs is real. Crazy.

Really, it speaks to the NHL’s playoff system. When the original Jets joined the league in 1979, 16 of 21 teams made the playoffs. It was almost laughable to think that only five teams missed the post-season. Now, 32 teams deep, the NHL allows that same number of teams, 16, to play for the Stanley Cup. And it has made the Cup the most difficult trophy in North American sports to win.

So, when asked at the recent general managers’ meeting, commissioner Gary Bettman was adamant that there was no need to change the format of the playoffs because it’s pretty darn good. Yes, there are matchups in the first round that some would like later, but so what? Don’t finish second — win the division.

It all points back to the value of the regular season. And what we are witnessing every night of the schedule is teams realizing how important a March victory can be in prepping for the post-season.

It truly is hockey’s version of March Madness.