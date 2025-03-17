ANALYSIS: More statement games in the cards for Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Friday’s massive 4-1 win over Dallas would certainly rate as a statement game of sorts for the Winnipeg Jets. And there are a couple of other matchups on the immediate horizon that would fit into that category.

Go ahead and try, but there is little or no chance you’ll get any player or coach from inside the Jets dressing room to agree — at least publicly — that a message was sent in front of the ninth sellout crowd of the season at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

But there was an admission going into Sunday night’s game in Seattle that mustering the same kind of intensity would be a challenge. And it was, as the NHL leaders had to rally from an early 2-0 deficit for the 3-2 overtime win.

And that certainly plays into the remainder of this Pacific Division swing.

With the Canucks currently holding down the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, the storyline for Tuesday night in Vancouver is a potential first-round playoff preview.

You can bet both dressing rooms will want to send messages for that one.

And a somewhat similar scenario comes into play Thursday night in Edmonton. Opening night may have been five-and-a-half months ago, but you can bet the Oilers have not forgotten about that embarrassing 6-0 loss to Winnipeg in front of their fans.

It’s also another opportunity for the “something to prove” Jets, in a head-to-head battle versus one of the four Western Conference teams ahead of them on the Stanley Cup tote board.

Again, good luck in getting any Winnipeg player to admit lack of respect is a motivating factor. But after what the Jets have accomplished to date, how can it not be?