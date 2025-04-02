Menu

Sports
Headline link
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets’ loss to Kings could be defining moment in sprint to season’s end

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted April 2, 2025 9:25 am
2 min read
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

It could be a seminal moment in their season.

Games like Tuesday night for the Winnipeg Jets have been few and far between through 75 games, but when they have occurred, it sure shines a different light on the hockey club.

From here on out the Jets will be judged on how they play in physical, tight and low-event hockey games, where battles won usually relate to what’s on the scoreboard, when goals get tougher to score, come with a cost and are ultimately at a premium.

For the third time this season, the Los Angeles Kings had Winnipeg’s number, dispatching the Jets 4-1 in the team’s final regular season meeting and outscoring them 10-3 in the series.

Now, it might only be one loss on the schedule, but given the timing of the setback, it could also be a crucial misstep in holding off the Dallas Stars for a division title.

With only seven games remaining, the Jets’ grip on the Central Division lead is slim — four points, in fact, on the Stars, with Dallas possessing a game in-hand, strength of schedule and Herculean experience in this type of race.

What the Jets will soon tell us is whether they have the ability to make adjustments to their game on the fly, bounce back in an appropriate fashion and deflect the mounting pressure down the stretch — identical to what a playoff series will encapsulate.

And therein lies the most intriguing aspect of what’s ahead for the Jets: The Vegas Golden Knights are up next on the schedule, and their game won’t be too dissimilar to what the Kings served up Winnipeg to start this road trip.

If the Jets can pivot quickly and prove they’re capable of playing any style, or even force a team like Vegas into playing theirs, then we’ll know they’re truly ready for the playoffs

If not, then Tuesday’s loss in L.A. was not only a seminal moment in their season but likely a defining moment to what’s ahead as well.

Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth

 

