Comrie shines in goal as Winnipeg Jets blank Golden Knights 4-0 in Vegas

With baby number two on the way any day now, the Winnipeg Jets’ number two goalie looked like a number one Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Eric Comrie stopped all 26 shots he faced, including 14 in the third, as the Jets blanked the Golden Knights 4-0 to maintain their four-point edge over Dallas for first place in the Central Division.

The Jets scored a pair of goals in the opening period and held Vegas to just 12 shots in the first 40 minutes as they bounced back from Tuesday’s loss in L.A.

“I think, especially in the first period and half, we did a really good job of limiting what we gave up,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry. “A real suffocating forechecks, a real tight defensive structure, obviously, we didn’t necessarily love the third period. We sat back. I think sometimes you have that tendency, you’re up a few goals.

“I thought right from the get go we were being direct. We were a second quick on pucks and just winning the races. I think that was kinda the difference.”

Lowry, Mark Scheifele, Colin Miller and Cole Perfetti scored the goals for Winnipeg, giving Perfetti a three-game goal streak.

The win gives the Jets 52 victories for the campaign to match last season’s franchise record win total and they still have six games left.

Comrie wasn’t very busy in the first two periods, but made a few highlight reel saves in the final frame with the Golden Knights pulling their goalie with five minutes left.

“I think I just stuck to my game,” said Comrie. “I think I was a little bit frustrated with my last game but I stuck to my process.

“Felt really good tonight. Team played really well I thought all night long.”

Comrie wasn’t even sure he was going to get the start as he was prepared to jump on a plane for the birth of his second child.

“My phone is on loud every single night right now,” he said. “I’ve been looking at flights to get home just in case it happens. So, I’m prepared if I have to go home. Yeah, it could be any day now.”

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was injured twice after getting hit by two different shots. He returned to the game the first time, but after being hit by friendly fire in the third, he left the game and did not return.

Defenceman Luke Schenn was back in the lineup after missing their last game and had three key blocks and three hits in nearly 20 minutes of ice time.

Jaret-Anderson Dolan made his Jets’ debut on the fourth line as David Gustafsson and Haydn Fleury both came out.

Winnipeg got on the board first at the 13:01 mark of the opening period. Schenn sent a stretch pass up the ice that took a deflection and hit Alex Iafallo near his face but the puck fell to his stick, giving the Jets a 2-on-1. Iafallo held the puck on his backhand before sending a perfect pass to Scheifele that was one-timed past Adin Hill.

Just over five minutes later, Winnipeg’s captain doubled their lead. Lowry carried the puck into the Vegas end before rimming it around the boards to the far point where Logan Stanley grabbed it and fired a shot toward the net. The puck did not get through but after a scramble in front of the crease, Lowry found the puck and deposited it for his 15th of the season, matching his career-high from 2016-17.

Winnipeg outshot the Golden Knights 11-5 in the period despite Vegas having the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes.

The Jets earned their first power play chance just past the midway point though their power play had been sputtering of late, scoring just three goals on their last 28 chances coming into the game.

But late in the power play and with the second unit on the ice, Miller blasted a one-timer from the point that beat Hill through some traffic to make it 3-0 Jets at the 11:53 mark of the second.

At this point in the period, Vegas had just three shots on goal and only eight in the game, giving Comrie very little to do, but he was tested late in the period, turning aside Mark Stone twice from close range to keep the Jets ahead 3-0 heading to the third.

Vegas made a goalie switch to start the third with Akira Schmid coming in for Hill, though he didn’t have much to do as Vegas pushed hard to try and get anything going in the third, dominating the shot counter but Comrie stood tall.

Desperate for a late push, Vegas pulled Schmid for an extra attacker with 5:28 to go, and while they had a lot of zone time, they couldn’t get one past Comrie before Perfetti scored into the empty net with under a minute left.

Winnipeg was outshot 14-3 in the final period, but Comrie did the job to pick up his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

The Jets will finish off this three-game road trip in Utah on Saturday.