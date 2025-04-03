SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Barnes ready to play for Raptors vs. Blazers

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Barnes had been listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report ahead of the Raptors game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old Barnes has been struggling with a finger joint contusion.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic announced before the game that Barnes would be playing, however.

Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The Raptors, who are already eliminated from the playoffs, have been resting RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl on alternating nights but Barnes has played almost every game down the stretch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

