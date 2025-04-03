Barnes ready to play for Raptors vs. Blazers

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Barnes had been listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report ahead of the Raptors game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old Barnes has been struggling with a finger joint contusion.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic announced before the game that Barnes would be playing, however.

Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The Raptors, who are already eliminated from the playoffs, have been resting RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl on alternating nights but Barnes has played almost every game down the stretch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.