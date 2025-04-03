Historic Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod to undergo significant restoration

Send this page to someone via email

For many, 1912 is most remembered for the infamous sinking of the RMS Titanic during its maiden voyage, or the fall of the Qing dynasty and subsequent founding of the Republic of China.

A small town in southern Alberta, however, has its own reason to remember that year.

A cozy new theatre, adorned with Tiffany-style lighting and just over 300 seats, opened its doors after two years of construction with a promise of entertaining the residents of the small frontier town of Fort Macleod.

Through the years, from the roaring ’20s to the dot-com era, the Empress Theatre has remained a staple in the town and has even served as a backdrop for some big Hollywood film and television productions.

However, after two world wars and countless shows filled with laughs, tears and late nights, the 113-year-old building is desperately due for a change.

“It’s been a long time coming. Anyone who has been a patron of the theatre is well aware of the need. We’re excited to see it come to fruition,” said Denise Joel, president of the Empress Theatre Society.

This isn’t just a renovation, however — it’s a restoration. As a result, the cost of the work is even higher.

“(We have to) make sure that we’re being sensitive to the heritage of the building, making sure that we’re capturing that and preserving that. So, there is a big cost,” said Brennan Orr, director of operations with the Town of Fort Macleod.

The value of the work totals over $200,000, while the theatre set a fundraising goal of $250,000 just in case estimates are low. Because of the hefty price tag, the Empress Theatre Society has started a campaign to meet the target.

“We call it S.O.S., as in Save Our Seat to save the seat, as well as your own (comfort) from the discomfort of sitting for long periods as some of these seats are pretty worn,” said Joel.

The theatre is requesting donations through a variety of methods, hoping to raise the money quickly.

“Any gift is appreciated or you can ‘sponsor a seat’ for $500 and have your name put on a plaque,” she said.

However, the Town of Fort Macleod and the Government of Alberta have stepped up with grant funding and support in other ways, providing a majority of the needed cash.

“It’s a huge commitment, so really, without the help of the Town of Fort Macleod and the government, the Empress Theatre Society would just, on its own, be (facing) a pretty daunting task to be able to raise that kind of funds. So, we’re very fortunate that we’ve had that kind of support,” added Joel.

While it may have been cheaper to just bring in new seats and flooring, Orr says the legacy shouldn’t be scoffed at.

“I think it’s very important, obviously to the town, but I know there’s a lot of exposure in other communities, we’ve had some good exposure with some larger movies like, most recently, Ghostbusters. So, having (the theatre) seen as a heritage site, is very important.”

In 2021, a special Canadian screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which was filmed across Alberta, in particular Fort Macleod, raised funds to go towards the restoration.

The history isn’t just what’s visible on stage, either.

According to Joel, every single artist who has played at the theatre has signed the walls in the basement. A quick glance downstairs shows thousands of messages, autographs and notes covering the old brick. It’s a very real reminder of the countless people who have bonded in within the century-old walls.

Orr says the sense of community is strong in the southern Alberta town and, combined with the nostalgia for the Empress Theatre, raising the money should be a smooth task.

“It’s just a well-loved building. Everybody has memories of going there and watching movies and live shows or even being part of the drama programs, those kinds of things. Being able to hold onto that and preserve it, like I said, to extend that into the future is something that’s very important to do.”

In total, the renovations will see chairs modified, floors levelled, wheelchair access enhanced, bathrooms expanded and carpets changed. It will be enough to improve the overall experience, but Orr says it won’t take away from the charm of the building lovingly referred to as ‘the Jewel of Main Street.’

“I think we’ll have the familiar creaks, those good things that everybody has memories on, but giving it some new life with new carpets, new coverings on chairs and protecting floors just to make sure that we have that going into the future.”

Joel says there will be an exciting event for the grand reopening, but she says it’s a secret for now.

“I can’t tell you what that’s going to be, but absolutely there are plans in the works for probably a concert or something more extensive than that.”

The Empress Theatre will temporarily close its doors on May 1, with plans to reopen in the fall. An exact date has not yet been set.