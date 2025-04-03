Ford owner wants buyback after recall on hybrid over battery fire risk

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man wants Ford Canada to buyback his plug-in hybrid after the automaker notified him he can’t charge his vehicle due to a safety issue.

Jason Turner says he had hoped his 2023 Ford Escape PHEV would save him money, but now his fuel bills are climbing while he waits for replacement parts.

“I am basically paying for gas again,” Turner told Consumer Matters.

Last April, the Kelowna resident says he purchased his new vehicle for his day-to-day commute with the goal of bypassing the gas station.

However, Ford Canada issued a safety recall in February 2025 stating a manufacturing defect in one or more of the vehicle’s high-voltage battery cells may cause an internal short circuit, which may lead to a loss of motive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

In addition, Ford has stated that owners might experience battery thermal venting, which could potentially result in a vehicle fire.

The automaker is recommending that impacted customers immediately refrain from charging their vehicles.

“My biggest concern is the safety. I do not feel when you own a new vehicle you should have to worry about getting in a car crash or have your vehicle set on fire,” said Turner.

Ford has stated a remedy is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025. However, Turner says he wants the company to buyback his vehicle.

“I want Ford to buyback my vehicle so I can take the money I put down on it and go buy a reliable vehicle from somewhere else,” said Turner.

The non-profit Automobile Protection Association says longer delays for parts to complete a recall are common, with some consumers waiting six months to a year.

“It’s a vehicle that fortunately has two power systems. It can run on electric or run on gas and only one of the two you are being told not to use. Ford really should be offering people compensation for the additional gasoline,” George Iny, director of the Automobile Protection Association said.

Consumer Matters reached out to Ford Canada about Turner’s case. In an emailed statement, it said in part:

“…Ford has reviewed the matter and concluded that continuing to drive these vehicles until a remedy is provided is safe. We’ve been in contact with this customer about their concerns. The team is working hard to provide a software remedy by Q2 2025.”

Ford Canada did not respond to questions around offering Turner compensation for fuel.

Meanwhile, Turner says he’s disappointed in Ford.

“Me and my family have been loyal Ford supporters for as long as I can remember and this has been just an absolutely horrible experience,” he said.

“It really feels like they just don’t care.”