Ontario man accused of killing girlfriend pleads guilty to murder on eve of trial

A Toronto man accused of killing his on-and-off-again girlfriend has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on the eve of his trial.

Kadeem Nedrick, who was about to stand trial for the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Brittany Doff in January 2022, made the surprise guilty plea to the lesser charge in a downtown Toronto courtroom Thursday.

Doff, a devoted mother to their four-year-old boy, was desperately trying to end a tumultuous relationship with Nedrick when she was stabbed to death inside her apartment.

The facts of the case were read aloud Thursday and detailed how, in the days before her murder, Doff confided in friends and family that she was fearful for her safety and wanted to end the relationship.

“The relationship was in crisis. She didn’t want him at the home or sleeping over,” assistant Crown attorney Mary Humphrey said Thursday, reading from the agreed statement of facts.

On Jan. 3, 2022, the day of the deadly stabbing, court heard Doff was out with a friend and when they returned to the apartment in the evening, the friend heard a “terrified scream.”

Doff, who had left the apartment early that morning returned to get a few things, had gone to the basement, where the bedroom was. Nedrick appeared, and ran upstairs, yelling, “Where is she? Where is she?” He grabbed several knives and began swinging them, telling the friend to leave.

Court heard Nedrick scraped the friend’s jacket with a knife. She ran outside and called 911.

When police arrived, the friend ran back inside and found Doff lying on her back in the bedroom, unresponsive in a pool of blood. Her son was standing over his mother’s body staring at her.

“He was moaning and unresponsive,” Humphrey told court.

Nedrick was arrested at the front door of the home and told police he had “stabbed his wife.” Police attempted to resuscitate Doff but she could not be saved.

“A large kitchen knife blade was found near her body. The red and black handle was broken off,” Humphrey told court.

Court heard Doff’s cause of death was two stab wounds to the chest.

According to the facts, in February 2021, Doff contacted police saying she’d been physically abused. Doff, who was living in an apartment in East York, said Nedrick had come to visit their son.

According to the facts, after about an hour, the conversation turned to the topic of their relationship and Nedrick became visibly upset.

While Doff was sitting in a chair, Nedrick walked up and knocked her over. She told him she would call police. Nedrick told her if she called police, he would throw her off a balcony.

He then proceeded to her bedroom where he broke her wooden shelf and a tripod for her camera. Doff heard the banging, went into the bedroom, and told Nedrick to stop.

“Mr. Nedrick walked up to Ms. Doff and grabbed her by the neck with both hands and proceeded to push her back towards the living room. She started screaming for help. Mr. Nedrick tried to cover her mouth with his hands in order to muffle her cries and he told her to shut up,” Humphrey told court.

“Her son who was three at the time was present at the time of the assault,” Humphrey added. Nedrick left before police arrived.

Pictures of the injuries Doff suffered were made exhibits, court heard, including bruising and redness to her tricep and neck area.

Nedrick turned himself into police five days later and was released on bail. He was charged with a number of offences, including assault, threatening death and assault by choking.

When Doff called 911 that day, she told the operator she had been assaulted before and feared for her safety.

At the time of the murder, court heard Nedrick had three sessions left to complete in a domestic violence program he was enrolled in back in October 2021 after the incident.

Doff had made several calls to friends on the day she was killed, including to another friend to come over and sleep in her home, but the friend declined because she had company over.

Doff also called another friend and said Nedrick had woken her up in the middle of the night and was being verbally abusive, wanting to know why she wasn’t sleeping in their bed.

She told her friend she was scared, and asked for a ride share so she could go to her mom’s house. Her friend obliged, and Doff left, after which Nedrick called the friend, who said Doff “ran away.”

She told Nedrick she didn’t know where Doff was going to protect her.

Later that day, Doff confided in that friend that on New Year’s Eve, “he came home from a friend’s house and threatened to kill her.” He picked up a hammer and walked around the house while making the death threats.

After the murder, another friend, who introduced the couple to one another 10 years earlier, contacted police. He too spoke about threats he had overheard Nedrick make on New Year’s Eve.

The friend told police that Nedrick told him he believed Doff was going to have another man over to their house. The friend said he overheard Nedrick speaking to Doff on the phone that night and said he was upset and jealous.

The friend said Nedrick was told by Doff to move out. He also told police Nedrick said, “I think about killing her every day.” The friend told police they had been drinking and smoking marijuana when Nedrick also stated that he believed that, “women are vermin, and they need nothing but discipline and abuse.”

After conducting a search warrant at the crime scene, two cellphones belonging to Doff were seized. A forensic examination captured text messages between Nedrick and Doff from March 2021.

“Mr. Nedrick sent Ms. Doff messages expressing the fact that the woman he loved doesn’t want anything to do with him. He said he didn’t want to live in a world where they can’t be together. He expressed that he hopes to die,” Humphrey said, reading from the facts.

Court heard that Doff continually told Nedrick she wanted him to leave from that time on, but despite repeated requests, he refused to leave.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for later this month, the trial was originally due to begin next week.