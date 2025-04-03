SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

‘Good for her’: Ford says he allowed cabinet minister to endorse Poilievre

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 6:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre proposes removing sales tax on new vehicles in response to Trump ‘tariff madness’'
Poilievre proposes removing sales tax on new vehicles in response to Trump ‘tariff madness’
RELATED: Poilievre proposes removing sales tax on new vehicles in response to Trump 'tariff madness'
Weeks after saying his caucus would be too busy to get involved with the federal election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he gave Caroline Mulroney his blessing to endorse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

On Wednesday, Mulroney — who is president of the treasury board in Ford’s Ontario government — introduced Poilievre at an event in Toronto and endorsed him.

“In my judgment, Pierre Poilievre is the one leader who can channel that emotion into action, into unity, purpose and a plan to rebuild our country,” Mulroney said before the Conservative leader took to the stage.

“I believe, just as my father did, that Pierre Poilievre is ready to lead us to a stronger, a more united and a more prosperous country than the one we inherited.”

She told assembled supporters her father, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, had donated to Poilievres’s first run to become an MP in 2004.

Her endorsement came despite Premier Ford previously telling reporters that his caucus, of which Mulroney is a member, would be too busy handling provincial issues to endorse federal candidates or help them campaign.

“I want to make sure our MPPs are fulfilling our mandate,” Ford said on March 21 in Ottawa. “We are going to be absolutely swamped, let’s focus on Ontario, that’s our main objective.”

He added he had no plans to involve himself in the federal campaign.

“I’m not going to help anyone, that’s not my job,” he said. “My job is to keep Ontario moving forward.”

Asked on Thursday if Mulroney had sought his permission before endorsing Poilievre, Ford said she had — and swiftly pivoted to talk about a recent Ontario ice storm instead.

“Caroline called me — I think the world of Caroline, by the way, she does an incredible job as President of the Treasury — and asked me,” the premier said at Queen’s Park. “And that’s up to Caroline, and good for her and everyone else. But we need to focus on our job.”

Poilievre is currently campaigning for the Conservatives against Liberal Leader Mark Carney and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh.

The election will be held on April 28.

