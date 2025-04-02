Canadian brand highlight: spring patio upgrades from Article

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Article’s latest patio furniture has us swooning. From lounging to dining, this Canadian furniture brand combines modern aesthetic with beautiful practicality. Don’t get caught off guard when the warmer weather hits. Grab your dream set so you can start the backyard festivities asap.

Daphne 34 Inch Outdoor Lounge Chair - Dravite Ivory Meet Daphne – the sofa that’s as sturdy as your weekend lounging habits but light enough to move when the vibes (or the sun) shift. $929 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

Lubek 82.5Inch Outdoor Low Right Sectional Set - Slate Gray If you’re looking to entertain this summer season or just in need of seating for the whole family, this sectional from Article is chic and will level up any patio space. Features a solid acacia wood base and weather-resistant cushions for easy cleaning. $2699 at Article

Pindo Outdoor Concrete Side Table The Pindo side table from Article is your invitation to add a playful piece of art to your space. Modern furniture lovers won’t be able to resist this beautifully functional piece. $269 at Article

Avila 85.5 Inch Outdoor Sofa - Dravite Ivory With a durable mix of lightweight aluminum and faux wicker, this charming sofa is a dream for those who love relaxing outdoors. Pairs well with a glass of wine and a good book. $1999 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cove 68.5 Inch Outdoor Modular Loveseat – Basket Beige – $1999

Carmel Indoor/Outdoor Pillow – Yellow – $99

Sardis 77 Inch Outdoor Dining Set – $3275

Laholm 81 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Acacia This large water-resistant acacia wooden table is a must-have for family hosting. Outdoor dining has never looked so good! $1199 at Article

Robbi Outdoor Dining Chair - Dravite Ivory Brunch on the patio anyone? The Robbi Dining Chair is your cheerful fair-weather friend, ready to brighten up your summer al fresco dinners with its relaxed, open-weave wicker and sunny vibes. $399 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

Lubek 32.5 Inch Outdoor Coffee Table - Byron Gray The Lubek Coffee Table is a grown-up twist on rustic charm, crafted from solid acacia wood with a uniquely textured, slatted top that evolves beautifully over time. Its heavy yet graceful silhouette, supported by sleek powder-coated steel legs, makes it the perfect statement piece to complement any décor. $599 at Article

Marais Outdoor Low Planter - Taupe The Marais planter is your sun-loving sidekick, happily soaking up rays while keeping your herbs cozy and thriving. With its sleek powder-coated metal frame and carefree charm, it’s always down to chill – rain or shine. $179 at Article

You may also like:

Patio Furniture Cover – $49.99

Rutbeek Umbrella – Coast Taupe – $599

Story continues below advertisement

Elanora Outdoor Folding Cafe Table – $199