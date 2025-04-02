RCMP say they’re closer to solving Manitoba woman’s murder on anniversary of disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’ve undertaken a complete review of the investigation into a Manitoba woman’s death, and they’re close to finding answers — but are still seeking more information from the public.

Melinda Lynxleg, 40, from Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, was last heard from five years ago Wednesday. She was missing for three years before her body was found at an abandoned property in San Clara, Man., in June of 2023.

View image in full screen Police search an abandoned house near San Clara, Man. Manitoba RCMP

Her death was later confirmed to be a homicide by police.

Mounties said more than 130 people have been spoken to through the lengthy investigation, which eventually led to new information coming to light. Those new details, which police have not made public, have moved the case forward, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP’s major crime service tip line at 431-489-8042.