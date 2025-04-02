Menu

Crime

RCMP say they’re closer to solving Manitoba woman’s murder on anniversary of disappearance

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing woman’s family speaks after discovery of remains by RCMP, pleads for more information'
Missing woman’s family speaks after discovery of remains by RCMP, pleads for more information
RELATED: Betty Lynxleg praised RCMP investigators and forensics teams following the discovery of the remains of her niece Melinda Lynxleg on Friday. Melinda Lynxleg, originally from Valley River First Nation in Manitoba, was last seen in March 2020. Lynxleg said although they have closure it is only partial closure. She issued a plea to the public to send any information directly to police and RCMP investigators rather than to the family. – Jun 9, 2023
RCMP say they’ve undertaken a complete review of the investigation into a Manitoba woman’s death, and they’re close to finding answers — but are still seeking more information from the public.

Melinda Lynxleg, 40, from Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, was last heard from five years ago Wednesday. She was missing for three years before her body was found at an abandoned property in San Clara, Man., in June of 2023.

Police search an abandoned house near San Clara, Man. View image in full screen
Police search an abandoned house near San Clara, Man. Manitoba RCMP

Her death was later confirmed to be a homicide by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said more than 130 people have been spoken to through the lengthy investigation, which eventually led to new information coming to light. Those new details, which police have not made public, have moved the case forward, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP’s major crime service tip line at 431-489-8042.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
