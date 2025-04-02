Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames lose 3-1 to Utah, marking 3rd loss in 4 games

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 2, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Tuesday's game between the Flames and Utah.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kevin Stenlund and Barrett Hayton scored for the Utah Hockey Club in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Clayton Keller had an empty-netter and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots to help Utah get its second-straight win.

Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary and Dustin Wolf finished with 25 saves. The Flames lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1).

Stenlund gave Utah a 1-0 lead with 2:14 left in the first period with a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle off a pass from Alexander Kerfoot for his 12th of the season.

Hayton doubled the lead at 2:25 of the second on a give-and-go with Sean Durzi, finishing up with a backhander in close from the left side for his 18th.

Andersson got the Flames on the scoreboard with seven minutes left in the middle period with his 11th.

Story continues below advertisement

Keller sealed it with an empty-net goal with 17.3 seconds remaining.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary dropped to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and fell to six points out of the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Utah: Utah improved to 2-2-1 in its last five games and 6-4-3 in the last 13 to move to eight points out of a playoff spot with seven games remaining.

Trending Now

Key moment

In the final seconds of a Calgary power play in the third period, Vejmelka turned aside Joel Farabee at the side of the net to keep Utah ahead with seven minutes left.

Key stat

Andersson’s goal was his 11th of the season, matching his career high from 2022-23, and his 229th career point to pass Dion Phaneuf for eighth on Calgary’s franchise’s scoring list among defencemen.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Flames: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Utah: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Jonathan Huberdeau finding his groove with the Calgary Flames'
Jonathan Huberdeau finding his groove with the Calgary Flames
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices