Economy

Guelph aims to lower property taxes in 2026 budget

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 2, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
City staff has been asked to keep affordability top of mind after Mayor Cam Guthrie directed them to lower property taxes to 2.5 per cent in an update to the 2026 budget.
The city of Guelph is looking to lower property taxes in next year’s budget.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie has directed city staff to lower property taxes to ensure affordability is a priority when preparing an update to the 2026 adopted operating and capital budgets.

In a statement, Guthrie said he has listened to the community, and the overwhelming sentiment is that the city must focus on enhancing value while controlling expenses.

“This order reflects my continued efforts to make Guelph more affordable for residents and businesses,” Guthrie said. “Through the 2025 mayoral direction and budget process, we achieved a 50 per cent reduction in the city portion of the property tax impact. I am confident a substantially lower tax increase can be realized for 2026 as well.”

He said the goal is to try to have one of the lowest property taxes in Ontario, ideally not exceeding 2.5 per cent.

City staff will also prepare two additional scenarios, with 3.5 and 4.5 per cent property tax rates for comparison.

