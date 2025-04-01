Menu

Crime

Manitoba chiefs call for search of Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill for Tanya Nepinak

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s unacceptable to do that to anybody’: AFN Chief renews call for inquiry into landfill response'
‘It’s unacceptable to do that to anybody’: AFN Chief renews call for inquiry into landfill response
RELATED: The Assembly of First Nations is renewing calls for an inquiry into the deaths of four Indigenous women — the victims of a Winnipeg serial killer. Katherine Dornian reports.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a potential search of a Winnipeg landfill for the victim of a serial killer must include recovery efforts for another First Nations woman who went missing more than a decade ago.

Tanya Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg in September 2011.

Police believe her body was dumped in a garbage bin and taken to the city-run Brady Road landfill.

Officers searched a small portion of the landfill for Nepinak in 2012 but were unsuccessful in recovering her remains and called off the search after a week.

The Manitoba government has committed to searching Brady Road for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose, one of the four First Nations women Jeremy Skibicki has been convicted of killing.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson says Nepinak’s family needs closure and justice as well.

Click to play video: '‘No one is garbage’: Ashlee Shingoose’s parents demand urgent action in search for daughter’s remains'
‘No one is garbage’: Ashlee Shingoose’s parents demand urgent action in search for daughter’s remains
© 2025 The Canadian Press

