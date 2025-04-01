Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

8 people charged after drugs and weapons seized from southwest Calgary home

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police praise observant officer after significant bust'
Calgary police praise observant officer after significant bust
A loaded handgun and drugs worth tens of thousands of dollars have been taken off Calgary streets following the efforts of an observant police constable. Elissa Carpenter reports – Nov 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have charged eight people and seized a large variety of drugs and weapons after officers raided what they referred to as a “problem residence” in the community of Windsor Park.

Police say the investigation began in December 2024, following tips from the public about drug activity at the home, located in the 500 block of 52 Avenue S.W., near an elementary school and a public park.

Following further complaints from the community about how activity at the home was affecting the safety of area residents, officers executed a search warrant on the property on March 20.

Calgary police say 8 people have been charged with a variety of criminal code and bylaw offences following a raid on home in the community of Windsor Park last month. View image in full screen
Calgary police say eight people are facing a variety of criminal charges and bylaw offences following a raid on a home in the community of Windsor Park last month. Calgary police photo

The drugs and weapons seized include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 41 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 29.4 grams of fentanyl;
  • 64 pills of gabapentin;
  • Four digital scales;
  • Brass knuckles;
  • Spring-loaded baton;
  • Two imitation handguns;
  • Bear spray;
  • Several different kinds of ammunition, and;
  • 10 knives of a variety of sizes, shapes and purposes
Calgary police show off the large variety of weapons seized when officers executed a search warrant on a home in Windsor Park last month. View image in full screen
Calgary police show off the large variety of weapons seized when officers executed a search warrant on a home in Windsor Park last month. Calgary police photo

Police say 11 people were removed from the home. Eight of them were arrested and are now facing numerous criminal charges and bylaw offences.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices