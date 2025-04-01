8 people charged after drugs and weapons seized from southwest Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged eight people and seized a large variety of drugs and weapons after officers raided what they referred to as a “problem residence” in the community of Windsor Park.

Police say the investigation began in December 2024, following tips from the public about drug activity at the home, located in the 500 block of 52 Avenue S.W., near an elementary school and a public park.

Following further complaints from the community about how activity at the home was affecting the safety of area residents, officers executed a search warrant on the property on March 20.

View image in full screen Calgary police say eight people are facing a variety of criminal charges and bylaw offences following a raid on a home in the community of Windsor Park last month. Calgary police photo

The drugs and weapons seized include:

Story continues below advertisement

41 grams of methamphetamine;

29.4 grams of fentanyl;

64 pills of gabapentin;

Four digital scales;

Brass knuckles;

Spring-loaded baton;

Two imitation handguns;

Bear spray;

Several different kinds of ammunition, and;

10 knives of a variety of sizes, shapes and purposes

View image in full screen Calgary police show off the large variety of weapons seized when officers executed a search warrant on a home in Windsor Park last month. Calgary police photo

Police say 11 people were removed from the home. Eight of them were arrested and are now facing numerous criminal charges and bylaw offences.