Kelowna short-term rental owner loses appeal to get licence back amid slew of complaints

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna, B.C., will not re-instate a business licence for a short-term rental home that has garnered more than 50 complaints since 2021.

Council voted unanimously to follow staff’s recommendation and not reinstate the business licence for 381 Viewcrest Crt.

“This has been an ordeal going on for three and a half years, so almost relief, I will be frank with you,” said neighbour David Montpetit. “I am very pleased they took this approach.”

Neighbours have long complained about excessive noise and other nuisances.

“Parties, noise, sex on the pool, nudity on the pool deck, tour buses pulling up with people getting in and out,” Montpetit said when asked to describe some of the problems.

2:12 Kelowna’s short-term rental policy questioned

Residents on the street began documenting the infractions to build their case.

Story continues below advertisement

They also alleged the homeowner, Peter Drummond, has not been living on the property full-time, breaking the short-term rental rules.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Citing the volume of complaints and the resources spent to help the property achieve compliance, the city took action in January and pulled the business licence.

1:56 B.C. launches province-wide short-term rental registry

On Monday, however, Drummond went before council to appeal the decision and disputed all the allegations against him.

Drummond declined to comment after losing his appeal.

Several neighbours were present in council chambers for Monday’s appeal hearing.

While no one wanted to be interviewed, they said they were pleased and hopeful the ordeal is now behind them.

Montpetit said he hopes the whole process is a learning lesson on how to deal with problem rentals moving forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a difficult process,” Montpetit said. “I think some key learnings coming out of this is … what happened and what can be done better to address issues like this in the future, not only in our neighbourhood but neighbourhoods in Kelowna.”