Crime

Suspect arrested in northern Manitoba shooting that put teen victim in hospital: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
RELATED: A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime – Oct 8, 2024
A man from The Pas is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, after a 16-year-old boy was shot at a home in the northern Manitoba community.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and found the suspect and victim. The teen victim was given emergency first aid before being taken to local hospital in critical condition by paramedics, and has since been taken to Winnipeg for treatment, where he was upgraded to stable.

According to police, the two were known to each other at the time of the incident.

The 24-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, and two additional counts of possessing a weapon contrary to an order.

RCMP in The Pas continue to investigate.

