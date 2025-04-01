Menu

Canada

Halifax-area family ‘uprooted’ by backyard flooding, and it’s costing them a fortune

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax-area family calling on municipality to step in as backyard inundated with water'
Halifax-area family calling on municipality to step in as backyard inundated with water
WATCH: It's been almost four months since a Lucasville family was forced to move out of their Halifax-area home, after their backyard was inundated with water. They're calling on the municipality to take immediate action as the damage to their property increases. Ella MacDonald reports.
It’s been almost four months since a Lucasville, N.S., family was forced to move out of their Halifax-area home, after their backyard was inundated with water.

They’re calling on the municipality to take immediate action as the damage to their property increases.

“We’re uprooted, we’re without a home, and there’s a lot that can do to a family,” said homeowner Darren Jamieson.

Jamieson says flooding delayed the installation of the new septic system, and he spent $30,000 trying to fix the situation.

“I secured financing, I sold my brand-new car, and I scraped together whatever cash that I had and I hired an installer to get it done,” he said.

He alleges the actual problem is a broken pipe in his neighbour’s property. He says Halifax Water has confirmed there is a leak on the property.

He says his neighbours haven’t been responsive, and that Halifax Water has told him they can’t shut off the water in the meantime.

“I would like to see the water stop. I don’t understand why nobody can step in to say, ‘This isn’t right, this property’s being destroyed,'” he said.

“My hope is that this kind of thing would never happen to another family again.”

Global News reached out to Jamieson’s neighbours, who declined a request for an interview on camera. However, they did say that they have plans to get the leak repaired and remain within the two-week timeline to do so, as ordered by the municipality.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

