This N.B. landlord says she’s seeing unexplained spikes in property power bills

A Moncton woman is joining the growing chorus demanding answers about rising NB Power bills.

Susan Martin says there’s no reasonable explanation for her bills showing massive spikes in energy consumption.

She has been paying the utilities on her investment properties for 15 years and has never seen her bills like the ones she’s receiving now.

One bill showed consumption doubling on a house with a single occupant who doesn’t even spend a lot of time there.

The bill was more than $800 for one month of power on what is an 800-square-foot home.

“I reached out to NB Power because I indicated to them there must be something drastically wrong,” she said.

“Then I realized it was in November that we had received our smart metre, and ever since that November period of time, we’ve seen a significant increase in the kilowatt usage.”

Martin posted about the situation on social media and dozens of people have sent her their own bills showing unusual spikes in kilowatt consumption.

“I have four vacant properties, including one of my own, that have seen double the kilowatt usage,” she said.

In response to a Global News inquiry, a spokesperson for NB Power said that in the “overwhelming number of calls” they’ve investigated, “weather was by far the biggest contributing factor driving higher consumption.”

But Martin isn’t buying it.

“It would make sense to me and I would be able to digest that response if at any point in the last 15 years based on our weather, I saw this type of consumption spike,” she said.

