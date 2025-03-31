Former business lobby head Blackburn confirms he is seeking Quebec Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

A former politician and head of an influential business lobby group is joining the race to be the next leader of the Quebec Liberals.

Karl Blackburn published an open letter Monday morning that says Quebec needs a new, inclusive style of leadership, and he will formally launch his campaign during a press conference in Quebec City this afternoon.

Blackburn says Quebec is currently on the wrong track, due to the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s record $13.6-billion deficit and policies that paint immigration as a threat.

He touts his more than 30 years of experience in business and politics, which include four years as a Liberal member of the provincial legislature, ending in 2007, and nearly five years as head of the Conseil du patronat du Québec — a position he resigned last week.

Blackburn announced last fall he would not run for the Liberal leadership due to a battle with prostate cancer, but he now says he’s fully recovered.

His main rivals in the race, which ends June 14, are Pablo Rodriguez, a former federal minister, and Charles Milliard, former head of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce.