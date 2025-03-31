Menu

Health

B.C. launches health authority efficiency review to minimize waste

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fraser Health board chair admits health authority is struggling'
Fraser Health board chair admits health authority is struggling
The chair of the board for B.C.'s largest health authority admits Fraser Health is struggling, after a seemingly endless series of controversies. Aaron McArthur reports – Feb 26, 2025
British Columbia’s Ministry of Health says the province is reviewing health authority spending to ensure resources go to “critical patient services” and to minimize wasteful administrative costs.

Health Minister Josie Osborne says the government wants to ensure that all authorities are best positioned to tackle the “complex challenges” facing the health care system.

The move comes amid a series of emergency room closures that have spread from rural communities to parts of the Lower Mainland.

The ministry says in a news release that the Provincial Health Services Authority is the first to undergo the review because of its province-wide role across the health system.

That includes services through BC Cancer, BC Children’s Hospital, BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, BC Emergency Health Services, BC Mental Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Click to play video: 'President and CEO of Fraser Health removed'
President and CEO of Fraser Health removed

Osborne says every health authority in the province will be reviewed and that the government is committed to ensuring health authorities are functioning as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“That’s why we’re reviewing each health authority to confirm patients, their families and health-care providers are benefiting from the most possible and the best use of resources directed to front-line patient care,” she says in the news release.

The release says the PHSA’s president and CEO, David Byres, last week accepted a secondment reporting to Osborne to work on eliminating anti-Indigenous racism in health care.

It says Dr. Penny Ballem has stepped out of her role as board chair at Vancouver Coastal Health to serve as the PHSA’s interim president and CEO, and she will lead the review.

The release says Ballem will “make recommendations and associated changes as needed to reposition, streamline and optimize resources at the PHSA.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

