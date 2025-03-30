SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Sakura Shortbread

By Nikki Tam, Head Pastry Chef, Minami Special to Global News
Posted March 30, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
FILE - Cherry blossoms and buds cover the trees in this file photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Cherry blossoms and buds cover the trees in this file photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). CK
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

(Yields 4doz 1.5 inch cookies) 

 

Ingredients

Butter (softened) ½ cup/ 113g

AP Flour 1 cup/ 120g

Icing Sugar 3 tbsp/ 38g

Sakura flower 2 tbsp/ 3g

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

Method

  1. Line a baking sheet with silpat and preheat the oven to 150F.
  2. Rinse and spread sakura flowers on the silpat, and place in the oven to dehydrate for at least 2 hours or until dry.
  3. Put aside some dehydrated sakura flowers to be used to decorate the cookies. Chop up enough dehydrated sakura flowers to yield 1.5tbsp.
  4. Mix softened butter, ap flour, icing sugar and chopped dehydrated sakura flowers together with a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix until well combined and a dough is formed.
  5. Wrap dough in saran wrap and let it rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
  6. Preheat the oven to 325F. Remove dough out of the fridge and roll it out between two parchment papers to 4-5mm thick, cut into desired shapes and lightly press the leftover dehydrated sakura flowers onto the cookies.
  7. Place cookies 1 inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake in the oven for 6-8 minutes or until golden. Enjoy!

Sponsored content

AdChoices