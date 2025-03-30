Recipe: Sakura Shortbread

(Yields 4doz 1.5 inch cookies)
Ingredients
Butter (softened) ½ cup/ 113g
AP Flour 1 cup/ 120g
Icing Sugar 3 tbsp/ 38g
Sakura flower 2 tbsp/ 3g
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Method
- Line a baking sheet with silpat and preheat the oven to 150F.
- Rinse and spread sakura flowers on the silpat, and place in the oven to dehydrate for at least 2 hours or until dry.
- Put aside some dehydrated sakura flowers to be used to decorate the cookies. Chop up enough dehydrated sakura flowers to yield 1.5tbsp.
- Mix softened butter, ap flour, icing sugar and chopped dehydrated sakura flowers together with a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix until well combined and a dough is formed.
- Wrap dough in saran wrap and let it rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 325F. Remove dough out of the fridge and roll it out between two parchment papers to 4-5mm thick, cut into desired shapes and lightly press the leftover dehydrated sakura flowers onto the cookies.
- Place cookies 1 inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake in the oven for 6-8 minutes or until golden. Enjoy!
Comments