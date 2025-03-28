Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Moose Jaw prepares to welcome the world for curling championships

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Moose Jaw prepares to welcome the world for curling championships
Moose Jaw will soon be put on the world stage with the World Men's Curling Championship kicking off Saturday.
Share

Moose Jaw will soon be hosting an event on the international stage with the World Men’s Curling Championship kicking off Saturday.

Team Canada will be represented by Brad Jacobs and his Alberta teammates who won the Brier earlier this year.

The event is not only a win for curling fans in Saskatchewan, but it’s anticipated to have a major economic impact on the Saskatchewan city.

In the video above, Global News’ Sarah Jones tees up the event and Moose Jaw’s excitement.

 

