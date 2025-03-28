Moose Jaw prepares to welcome the world for curling championships

Moose Jaw will soon be hosting an event on the international stage with the World Men’s Curling Championship kicking off Saturday.
Team Canada will be represented by Brad Jacobs and his Alberta teammates who won the Brier earlier this year.
The event is not only a win for curling fans in Saskatchewan, but it’s anticipated to have a major economic impact on the Saskatchewan city.
In the video above, Global News’ Sarah Jones tees up the event and Moose Jaw’s excitement.
