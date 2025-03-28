‘It’s unacceptable to do that to anybody’: AFN Chief renews call for inquiry into landfill response

The Assembly of First Nations is renewing calls for an inquiry into the deaths of four Indigenous women — the victims of a Winnipeg serial killer.

The fate of the four women — Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, and Ashlee Shingoose (previously identified only as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman) — was the subject of controversy leading up to and during the 2023 provincial election.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told Global Winnipeg that the series of events, which included an election campaign by the-then incumbent Progressive Conservatives, focused around not searching a local landfill for the women’s remains, needs to be examined.

The response of Winnipeg police — who at that time also did not support a search effort — should be under the microscope as well, she said.

“In 2022 and 2023, we had reports of our women in the landfills… and there was such a resistance as an entire society. It became a political issue. There was the former PC government who made it a political issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a First Nations person… as a leader, it was very disheartening… to see such gruesome billboards about First Nations women in the landfill. There was kind of this pushback even from the Winnipeg police themselves right off the bat.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They (said they) weren’t going to search, like it was nothing. I think it’s unacceptable to do that to anybody.”

5:43 ‘No one is garbage’: Ashlee Shingoose’s parents demand urgent action in search for daughter’s remains

Woodhouse Nepinak said an inquiry needs to include all levels of government, the victims’ families, and a diverse group of Manitobans with different types of expertise.

“I call for an inquiry to look at why — why were they so resistant, and who was resistant? Did racism play a part in it? Did gender play a part in that? Let’s ask ourselves that as a society, about why we didn’t search.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Assembly of First Nations first called for an inquiry last year. The late Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs brought forth a motion at the AFN’s national assembly in July 2024.

The national chief said she wants to thank Manitobans for ultimately stepping up and showing their support for a search.

In a statement Friday, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said the police service recognizes the calls for an inquiry, as well as the sensitive nature of the subject.

“Over the past three years, we have reflected, learned, and are committed to building strong relationships with Indigenous communities,” the spokesperson said. “At this time, it would be premature to comment further.”

The PC Party of Manitoba declined an interview on Friday. Interim Leader Wayne Ewasko has previously apologized for the party’s refusal to search.