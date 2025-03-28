Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Not ‘science fiction’: B.C. company touts big milestone in fusion power generation

By Simon Little & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 7:40 pm
3 min read
General Fusion's magnetized target fusion demonstration machine, the LM26. View image in full screen
General Fusion's magnetized target fusion demonstration machine, the LM26. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s the so-called “holy grail” of clean energy production: fusion power.

Fusion reactions are the same source that power stars — where hydrogen atoms smash and fuse together into helium, creating a massive blast of energy.

Harnessing that power for use on Earth has long been a dream of scientists and engineers. And one B.C. company says it’s taken a major step towards achieving the goal.

Richmond-based General Fusion has been working on the technology for 16 years.

Click to play video: 'B.C.-based company announces new fusion energy machine'
B.C.-based company announces new fusion energy machine

Last month, it achieved a major milestone in the work by successfully forming a “magnetized plasma” inside its proof-of-concept machine known as LM26, a massive device that looks like it belongs in the engine room of the Starship Enterprise.

Story continues below advertisement

“This machine will demonstrate some results that — after those results are achieved — it’s a very sure thing we can build a power plant out of it,” chief science officer and founder Michel Leberge said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For a long time, people have thought that fusion is simply science fiction,” added CEO Greg Twinney. “We have been doing the work to prove otherwise.”

The machine works by forming a hollow cavity inside a blob of magnetized, liquid metal; plasma is then injected into the cavity. That’s what the team says they’ve now achieved.

The “science fiction” stuff comes next.

Click to play video: 'Shooting for the moon: Experts encourage Canadian ‘moonshot projects’'
Shooting for the moon: Experts encourage Canadian ‘moonshot projects’

The machine is designed to then compress that plasma-filled, magnetized liquid blob smaller and smaller. At a certain point, that intense heat pressure will trigger a fusion reaction, firing out neutrons that will superheat the liquid metal. Like in a fission nuclear reactor, that heat would be used to create steam and power a turbine, generating electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is hoping to achieve plasma compression within weeks.

“It’s the next big thing we need to demonstrate,” said senior-vice president of technology development, Mike Donaldson.

Trending Now

“When we demonstrate that, we know the path to the power plant after that.”

The company aims to demonstrate fusion in a series of milestone tests, first at a heat of 10 million degrees C (1keV), then at 100 million C (10keV), and eventually, at “scientific breakeven” — the point when the reaction creates more energy than is needed to initiate and sustain it.

“Will it work? The higher the target the more difficult it will be,” Laberge said.

General Fusion is optimistic it can hit the 10keV milestone by the end of 2026.

Click to play video: 'U.S. scientists announce nuclear fusion energy breakthrough'
U.S. scientists announce nuclear fusion energy breakthrough

Science and engineering, of course, are a game of trial and error and there’s no guarantee the company will hit those timelines.

Story continues below advertisement

But there’s no question recent successes have the team “pumped,” said CEO Twinney.

The company has benefitted significantly from provincial and federal funding, including $69 million from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund, though has relied primarily on private capital.

“We’ve been around for 20 years and we are still pre-revenue — however, the mission is so important, the prize is so big, that you continue to move through this towards the end goal,” Twinney said.

“For us, the mission has always been the same: commercialize fusion energy, not just a science project, but to put fusion energy on the grid for clean, abundant, limitless energy.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices