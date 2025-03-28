Woman spat bloody saliva into Vancouver officer’s mouth during arrest, police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a 33-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Police were called to a residential building near Clark Drive and East 12th Avenue early on Monday for a report of someone causing a disturbance and threatening people.

After being taken into custody, police said the woman spat bloody saliva into an officer’s mouth.

As a precaution, the officer was taken to the hospital to check for possible blood-borne diseases.

Vancouver police said this is the 35th assault on their members this year.

“When we sign up for this job, there is a level of knowledge you may have to get into fights, you may be assaulted, but not to this level, not to this increase,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“But it doesn’t affect how we do our job. You call 911, if you call the police, we will absolutely attend.”

The woman is now facing charges and remains in custody, police said.