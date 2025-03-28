Dining room deals you can’t miss

Send this page to someone via email

With the Wayfair dining room sale and the weather warming up, now is the perfect time to refresh your space for spring gatherings. Whether you’re hosting cozy brunches or elegant dinner parties, the right pieces can make all the difference. From plush velvet chairs to stunning wooden cabinets, these pieces are everything you need to create the dining room of your dreams.

Zaneta 6 - Person Dining Set Gather your loved ones around this sleek, modern dining set – perfect for cozy meals and entertaining guests. Seats six and has modern details like chic nail head trim. $1,700.00 at Wayfair (was $1,900.00)

Trinette 7 - Piece Dining Set If adorably rustic is more your style, this stunning dining set combines a dark rustic finish with soft cream linen upholstery and classic bronze brushed nail head trim, seamlessly blending the old with the new. With its comfortable seating and sturdy, reliable structure, this set is designed to last for years. $1,200.00 at Wayfair (was $1,280.00)

Marin 47 Inch Kitchen Island Open Shelves, Coffee Bar Cabinet This little cabinet is the perfect addition to any dining room to set up an at-home coffee station, store a wine collection or for a bit of extra kitchen storage. This beautiful piece is vintage-inspired with its Y-shaped metal frame and gently distressed wood finish. $219.99 at Wayfair (was $299.99)

Lombard Chandelier - Brass The Lombard chandelier gives a fresh twist to the classic 90s armed design with polished brass, fabric shades, and just the right amount of ambient glow. C$329 at Article (was $469)

Giluta Rattan Sideboard Buffet Cabinet With roomy cabinets, sleek drawers, and a spacious tabletop, this sideboard is as functional as it is beautiful – ideal for any dining room, entryway, or living space. $226.18 on Amazon (was $289.98)

Velvet Fabric and Metal Dining Chair Elevate your dining room with this plush chair, featuring soft velvet upholstery and a sleek metal frame. Its neutral tone makes it the perfect piece to seamlessly blend into your modern décor. $88.00 at Bouclair (was $139.99)

3-Door Black Wooden Buffet Whether you’re storing dishware, décor, or your favourite records, this elegant three-door buffet keeps everything organized and looks great in any dining space. $560.00 at Bouclair (was $699.99)

Black Chandelier With its easy installation and adjustable height, this timeless fixture adds the perfect warm glow wherever you need it. $69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Sets, Dish Set With bold rims, a glossy finish, and everyday durability, these stackable stoneware dishes will be your go-to for everything from casual brunches to elegant dinner parties. $148.99 at Wayfair (was $159.99)

