Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate shooting near Armdale Roundabout, victim ‘banging’ on hotel door

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 28'
Global News Morning Halifax: March 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax police are on scene of an early morning shooting near the Armdale Roundabout.

Officers responded to the 200 to 300 block of St. Margarets Bay Road at around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident and there is not a broad threat to the general public,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Celeste Baxter, general manager of The Best Western Chocolate Lake, told Global News the shooting didn’t happen on their property, but says the victim came to the hotel and was trying to get help.

“We didn’t hear anything until he was banging on the front door,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Baxter added they were the only business opened at the time, but the hotel doors were locked and no guests or staff were impacted.

Trending Now

A worker called 911 when they saw the victim outside.

This is the second shooting investigation in the municipality this week. On Sunday night, three people were found shot on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

Two women and a man were injured and none of their injuries were described as life-threatening.

Police said that shooting was not considered a random act either.

— with a file from Philip Croucher 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices