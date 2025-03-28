Halifax police investigate shooting near Armdale Roundabout, victim ‘banging’ on hotel door

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are on scene of an early morning shooting near the Armdale Roundabout.

Officers responded to the 200 to 300 block of St. Margarets Bay Road at around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with what police described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident and there is not a broad threat to the general public,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

Celeste Baxter, general manager of The Best Western Chocolate Lake, told Global News the shooting didn’t happen on their property, but says the victim came to the hotel and was trying to get help.

“We didn’t hear anything until he was banging on the front door,” she said.

Baxter added they were the only business opened at the time, but the hotel doors were locked and no guests or staff were impacted.

A worker called 911 when they saw the victim outside.

This is the second shooting investigation in the municipality this week. On Sunday night, three people were found shot on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

Two women and a man were injured and none of their injuries were described as life-threatening.

Police said that shooting was not considered a random act either.

— with a file from Philip Croucher