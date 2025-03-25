Menu

Crime

3 people injured after shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 6:15 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police say three people were shot in Dartmouth Monday night.

Officers were called to an address on Ruben Court at around 11:35 p.m. where there had been reports of weapons and injured people.

Responding officers found a man and two women who were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say their investigation is at an early stage and they’re asking that any witnesses to the incident come forward with information or video.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

