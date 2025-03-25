3 people injured after shooting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police say three people were shot in Dartmouth Monday night.

Officers were called to an address on Ruben Court at around 11:35 p.m. where there had been reports of weapons and injured people.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Responding officers found a man and two women who were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say their investigation is at an early stage and they’re asking that any witnesses to the incident come forward with information or video.