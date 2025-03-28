Menu

Crime

She was ‘violently murdered’ in 1995. Police in Ontario hope reward helps solve cold case

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 4:57 am
1 min read
What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?
What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes? – Apr 11, 2018
Police in Windsor, Ont., are offering a $20,000 reward in hopes of generating some tips to crack open a 30-year-old cold case in which a mother of three was brutally murdered.

Diane Dobson was walking along Prince Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, 1995. The following day, the 36-year-old’s body was discovered in a ditch in the Brighton Beach area of the city.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that she was violently murdered, with a blow to the head as the official cause of death,” police said in a release.

Get daily National news

On Wednesday, a reward was issued with the hopes someone might be able to fill in the blanks.

“There are people out there who know who is responsible for this horrific murder or who have information that can help us solve this crime,” Insp. Scott Jeffery stated.

“We hope this reward money will encourage these people to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Police are looking to speak with anyone, even those who were previously interviewed, who has information in connection with Dobson’s death.

Last month, on the 30th anniversary of Dobson’s death, Windsor police said they were still investigating the case, and issued an appeal to residents for information in connection.

“We know there are people who have information about this murder, and we are urging them to come forward, even if they have previously spoken to investigators,” Staff Sgt. Ted Novak said in a release.

“We hope the anniversary of this murder will help renew interest in this tragic incident and lead to a breakthrough in the case.”

Police also said they were going to resubmit DNA for testing with the hopes that advances in DNA analysis would help to identify suspects in connection to the decades-old case.

