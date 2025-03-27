Manitoba government launches ‘Trump-proofing’ program for businesses amid trade war

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba says it’s responding to U.S. tariffs with $1.5 million in grants toward developing a made-in-Manitoba program.

The funding, Premier Wab Kinew and Trade Minister Jamie Moses announced Thursday, will go through Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Moses described the move as “Trump-proofing” the province’s economy.

“This made-in-Manitoba tariff response program will help businesses continue to grow in this uncertain economic climate,” he said, highlighting CME’s manufacturing expertise.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Among the initiatives in the tariff response program: training for businesses and workers on tariffs and market diversification, financial support for tariff planning consultations and a summit aimed at promoting business-to-business connections.

“While President Trump threatens our economy with tariffs, we’re standing up for Manitoba workers and the businesses that power our economy,” Kinew said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“By partnering with CME, we’re ensuring that Manitoba manufacturers are equipped to respond to the impacts of U.S. tariffs.”