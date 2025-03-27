SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Manitoba government launches ‘Trump-proofing’ program for businesses amid trade war

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We are not backing down’: Manitoba budget aims to tackle U.S. tariff threats'
‘We are not backing down’: Manitoba budget aims to tackle U.S. tariff threats
RELATED: Manitoba's 2025 budget comes amid an ongoing trade war with the United States, and the continuing uncertainty over U.S. president Donald Trump's tariffs looms large on the province's financial plan.
Manitoba says it’s responding to U.S. tariffs with $1.5 million in grants toward developing a made-in-Manitoba program.

The funding, Premier Wab Kinew and Trade Minister Jamie Moses announced Thursday, will go through Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Moses described the move as “Trump-proofing” the province’s economy.

“This made-in-Manitoba tariff response program will help businesses continue to grow in this uncertain economic climate,” he said, highlighting CME’s manufacturing expertise.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among the initiatives in the tariff response program: training for businesses and workers on tariffs and market diversification, financial support for tariff planning consultations and a summit aimed at promoting business-to-business connections.

“While President Trump threatens our economy with tariffs, we’re standing up for Manitoba workers and the businesses that power our economy,” Kinew said Thursday.

“By partnering with CME, we’re ensuring that Manitoba manufacturers are equipped to respond to the impacts of U.S. tariffs.”

Click to play video: '‘Uncertainty always lowers the price’: Tariffs a burden on prairie canola farmers'
‘Uncertainty always lowers the price’: Tariffs a burden on prairie canola farmers
