Headline link
Crime

Parents of homicide victim Ashlee Shingoose to speak Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a ceremony and press conference where the identity of a missing person was released in Winnipeg on March 26, 2025. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a ceremony and press conference where the identity of a missing person was released in Winnipeg on March 26, 2025. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The parents of Ashlee Shingoose are set to speak publicly for the first time since their daughter was identified as the fourth victim of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said the previously unnamed woman — who was being referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman — has been identified as Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation.

The Chief of St. Theresa Point read a letter from Shingoose’s mother yesterday, urging a search for her daughter’s remains to start as soon as possible.

Police said they’re in the early stages of discussions with the city and province about a humanitarian search of the Brady Landfill to find her remains.

During the investigation, police seized evidence in the form of a jacket that may have belonged to the victim. The garment was sent for DNA analysis, and the results identified Shingoose, who was last seen in March 2022 near a Winnipeg homeless shelter.

Premier Wab Kinew and police Chief Gene Bowers pledged to search the landfill on Wednesday. Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham also said the city would offer support.

Trending Now

Shingoose’s parents are scheduled to speak, along with Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson and other leaders, at 10 a.m. Global Winnipeg will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: '4th victim of Winnipeg serial killer finally identified as Ashlee Shingoose'
4th victim of Winnipeg serial killer finally identified as Ashlee Shingoose
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

