Parents of homicide victim Ashlee Shingoose to speak Thursday morning

The parents of Ashlee Shingoose are set to speak publicly for the first time since their daughter was identified as the fourth victim of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said the previously unnamed woman — who was being referred to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman — has been identified as Shingoose, 30, from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation.

The Chief of St. Theresa Point read a letter from Shingoose’s mother yesterday, urging a search for her daughter’s remains to start as soon as possible.

Police said they’re in the early stages of discussions with the city and province about a humanitarian search of the Brady Landfill to find her remains.

During the investigation, police seized evidence in the form of a jacket that may have belonged to the victim. The garment was sent for DNA analysis, and the results identified Shingoose, who was last seen in March 2022 near a Winnipeg homeless shelter.

Premier Wab Kinew and police Chief Gene Bowers pledged to search the landfill on Wednesday. Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham also said the city would offer support.

Shingoose’s parents are scheduled to speak, along with Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson and other leaders, at 10 a.m. Global Winnipeg will stream the press conference live on this page.