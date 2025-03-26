Menu

Crime

Senior couple assaulted and threatened at gunpoint, Montreal police investigating

By Matt Piscina Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Senior couple assaulted and threatened at gun point, Montreal police investigating
A 71-year-old woman and 82-year-old man are in the hospital recovering from injuries following an armed assault in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Descartes Street around 9:30 p.m. after multiple reports of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the couple had been attacked just steps from their front door.

“Part of the surveillance cameras have been looked at,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

“There is still work to do, but there are elements of proof that could help us lead to the arrest of suspects.”

Police said at least two suspects fled in a light-coloured vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The case is currently under investigation.

