SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Prescribed burn planned for northeast Edmonton park to mitigate wildfire risk

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 12:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton adding ‘proactive’ measures to lower wildfire risk'
City of Edmonton adding ‘proactive’ measures to lower wildfire risk
RELATED VIDEO (From Feb. 19, 2025): The City of Edmonton says it will take more steps to protect the river valley from wildfire. As Erik Bay tells us, conditions appear better than previous years, but the city says it still needs to be proactive – Feb 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s wildfire season officially began earlier this month and the City of Edmonton says crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in Northeast River Valley Park on Wednesday to help mitigate wildfire risk.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said the burn will take place sometime mid-morning as long as weather conditions are favourable to do so.

“The Northeast River Valley Park will be closed for the day as wildfire crews conduct the controlled operation designed to reduce wildfire risk and restore health to ecosystems,” city officials said.

“Smoke may be visible during and shortly after the burn. This is expected and is being monitored to minimize impacts.”

The park is located northwest of 17 Street and 149 Avenue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last month, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services officials provided an update to a city committee about the threat that wildfires pose to the city and noted the wildfire risk appears to be less than in some previous years thanks to more snowfall this winter.

Story continues below advertisement

But David Lazenby, the city’s fire chief, noted that could change, which is why drone surveillance will continue in the spring and the work of a wildfire technician will continue in order to monitor the city’s green space.

“It’s changing times and I think that’s undeniable,” Lazenby said on Feb. 19.

“We’re moving with the times in terms of our preparedness.”

Amarjeet Sohi, the city’s mayor who is on a leave of absence to run for a seat in the House of Commons, noted last month that Edmonton has “a huge river valley and it is vulnerable.”

Trending Now

“The prescribed burn is part of the city’s wildfire prevention effort to proactively reduce wildfire risk,” city officials said Tuesday.

“Prescribed burns reduce wildfire fuel, help prevent high-intensity fires, recycle important nutrients back into the ecosystem and increase biodiversity that leads to habitat enhancement.”

— with files from Erik Bay, Global News

Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to Alberta’s wildfire season'
Looking ahead to Alberta’s wildfire season
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices