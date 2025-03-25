Prescribed burn planned for northeast Edmonton park to mitigate wildfire risk

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s wildfire season officially began earlier this month and the City of Edmonton says crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in Northeast River Valley Park on Wednesday to help mitigate wildfire risk.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said the burn will take place sometime mid-morning as long as weather conditions are favourable to do so.

“The Northeast River Valley Park will be closed for the day as wildfire crews conduct the controlled operation designed to reduce wildfire risk and restore health to ecosystems,” city officials said.

“Smoke may be visible during and shortly after the burn. This is expected and is being monitored to minimize impacts.”

The park is located northwest of 17 Street and 149 Avenue.

Last month, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services officials provided an update to a city committee about the threat that wildfires pose to the city and noted the wildfire risk appears to be less than in some previous years thanks to more snowfall this winter.

But David Lazenby, the city’s fire chief, noted that could change, which is why drone surveillance will continue in the spring and the work of a wildfire technician will continue in order to monitor the city’s green space.

“It’s changing times and I think that’s undeniable,” Lazenby said on Feb. 19.

“We’re moving with the times in terms of our preparedness.”

Amarjeet Sohi, the city’s mayor who is on a leave of absence to run for a seat in the House of Commons, noted last month that Edmonton has “a huge river valley and it is vulnerable.”

“The prescribed burn is part of the city’s wildfire prevention effort to proactively reduce wildfire risk,” city officials said Tuesday.

“Prescribed burns reduce wildfire fuel, help prevent high-intensity fires, recycle important nutrients back into the ecosystem and increase biodiversity that leads to habitat enhancement.”

— with files from Erik Bay, Global News