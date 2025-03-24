5-year-old girl reportedly overdoses on fentanyl inside Mission home

A five-year-old girl is recovering after it appears she overdosed on fentanyl last week.
Mission RCMP said the girl had been having a bath when she reportedly handled a jar containing fentanyl and began showing signs of distress.
First responders were called to the home on Nottman Street around 9 p.m. on March 20 and found the girl unconscious, police said.
Adults in the home had called 911 after the girl’s breathing changed and she began vomiting, then her condition deteriorated rapidly, police added.
Get breaking National news
Paramedics administered multiple doses of Naloxone to counteract the effects of the fentanyl, which helped the girl’s condition to improve.
She remained in hospital overnight and is expected to recover.
Mission RCMP said anyone who keeps fentanyl in their home should store it in a secure place, especially if children live in the home.
“Anyone who suspects they or someone around them has come into contact with fentanyl — even through skin contact — should immediately seek medical aid, regardless of whether symptoms have set in,” police said.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
- B.C. court voids ‘cult’ marriage, finding young woman didn’t ‘truly consent’ to it
- RCMP unit that flags violent threats to PM, public figures faces workload burnout
- Florida woman drowned her dog in Orlando airport bathroom, police say
- 8 ‘acts of mischief’ have now been committed against Vancouver Tesla dealerships
Comments