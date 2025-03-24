SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5-year-old girl reportedly overdoses on fentanyl inside Mission home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 4:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to use naloxone during an opioid overdose'
How to use naloxone during an opioid overdose
As opioid poisonings and overdoses continue to take their toll on communities across Canada, Ashten Jung of St. John Ambulance takes us through the steps of using both nasal and intermuscular naloxone to potentially save a life. – Sep 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A five-year-old girl is recovering after it appears she overdosed on fentanyl last week.

Mission RCMP said the girl had been having a bath when she reportedly handled a jar containing fentanyl and began showing signs of distress.

First responders were called to the home on Nottman Street around 9 p.m. on March 20 and found the girl unconscious, police said.

Adults in the home had called 911 after the girl’s breathing changed and she began vomiting, then her condition deteriorated rapidly, police added.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics administered multiple doses of Naloxone to counteract the effects of the fentanyl, which helped the girl’s condition to improve.

She remained in hospital overnight and is expected to recover.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government mandates nasal naloxone at universities'
B.C. government mandates nasal naloxone at universities
Trending Now

Mission RCMP said anyone who keeps fentanyl in their home should store it in a secure place, especially if children live in the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who suspects they or someone around them has come into contact with fentanyl — even through skin contact — should immediately seek medical aid, regardless of whether symptoms have set in,” police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices