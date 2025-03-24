41 dogs, including 16 puppies, rescued from ‘unsanitary conditions’: NBSPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA recently rescued 41 dogs from “extremely unsanitary conditions” amid a 20 per cent hike in animal protection investigations.

The organization says it was called to a location in northeastern New Brunswick last Thursday, where animal protection officers found 25 adult dogs and 16 puppies.

Forty-one dogs were seized by the NBSPCA. Provided/NBSPCA

All the animals were removed from the property and received medical care. They will remain in foster care while they recover.

“The transformation we’re already seeing in these dogs is remarkable,” said Lesley Rogers, executive director of the NBSPCA, in a release.

“They’re receiving proper grooming, medical attention and care, but will require ongoing treatment to fully recover.”

View image in full screen A photo of one of the dogs that was rescued. Provided/NBSPCA

The organization says veterinary bills have already reached $6,000 for the dogs, a figure that is expected to rise “significantly” as each dog is treated.

The animals are not currently available for adoption. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

The NBSPCA says officers have noticed a “troubling trend” so far this year, with a 20 per cent increase in investigations compared to the same three months of 2024.

Anyone who would like to help with the rehabilitation costs can donate to the organization by visiting nbspca.ca/donate or calling 506-381-6654.

