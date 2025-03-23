SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Mark Carney to run in Ottawa riding in federal election

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 23, 2025 8:44 am
1 min read
Carney expected to call Canadian election for April 28
Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney will run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean at the upcoming federal election.

The Liberal Party made the announcement in a social media post Saturday night on the eve of an expected election call.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our Leader, Mark Carney, will be our candidate for Nepean in the next election. Together we will build an even stronger Canada,” the post read.

Global News has learned that Canada’s next federal election will be held on April 28.

Carney is expected to visit Governor-General Mary Simon later on Sunday to kick off the official election campaign.

Canadian federal election call expected amid division with U.S.
Carney lives in Ottawa’s neighbourhood of New Edinburgh, which is in the Ottawa-Vanier riding.

The seat in Nepean is currently held by Liberal MP Chandra Ayra.

Arya had his nomination revoked by the Liberal Party earlier this week, with no explanation. He was also barred from running in the Liberal leadership race in January.

Carney will be up against Conservative Party Leader Barbara Bal, who served as a reserve member of the Royal Canadian Artillery and then as a public safety professional.

The New Democratic Party does not have a nominated candidate for Nepean as of March 21.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

