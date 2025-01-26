Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberal leadership hopefuls campaigning in Quebec on Sunday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2025 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney receives 3 more high-profile endorsements'
Mark Carney receives 3 more high-profile endorsements
RELATED: Mark Carney receives 3 more high-profile endorsements
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former central banker Mark Carney is set to add another big endorsement to his growing pile of backers as Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is expected to announce his endorsement today.

Two sources who weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly, tell The Canadian Press Carney and Champagne will be campaigning in the minister’s riding all day. Yesterday in Toronto, Carney said he would run as an MP in the next election, regardless of what came of the leadership race.

The endorsement is a key pickup for Carney to secure party support in Quebec, which has 78 seats and is critical for both winning the leadership and the next election. It will also add to Carney’s cabinet endorsements, which increased yesterday when Defence Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Anita Anand and Housing Minister Nate Erskine-Smith backed Carney.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland will also be making a pitch to francophone voters as she is scheduled to appear on a popular Radio-Canada talk show tonight.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Liberal leadership race heating up with less than 50 days remaining in campaign'
Liberal leadership race heating up with less than 50 days remaining in campaign
Trending Now

Former House leader Karina Gould spent Friday and Saturday campaigning in Quebec but today is in Toronto working the phones, her campaign said.

The only Liberal from Quebec vying for the leadership is Frank Baylis, who postponed a town hall that was to have happened today so he can focus on signing up members to vote before Monday’s deadline.

The Liberals will choose a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 9.

Seven candidates in total submitted paperwork and a $50,000 deposit last week seeking to be on the ballot. They include MPs Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya and former MP Ruby Dhalla, in addition to Carney, Freeland, Gould and Baylis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices