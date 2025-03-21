SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Giménez, Berríos lead Jays to win over Phillies

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN – Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, José Berríos pitched five-plus solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for an 11-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring-training action Friday.

Giménez’s homer in the fifth inning was one of four for Toronto on the day. George Springer also had a three-run shot while Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk hit solo home runs.

Giménez also had an RBI single in the sixth that put Toronto up 9-1.

Toronto acquired Giménez in a December trade with Cleveland. He has been a defensive standout and a threat to steal the last few seasons, but his offence has taken a step back since setting career highs with a .297 average, 19 home runs, and 69 runs batted in in 2022.

Jays manager John Schneider said as camp opened that the second baseman could see an offensive resurgence this season. He is batting .295 with two homers and 11 RBIs this spring.

Berríos, who will be the Blue Jays opening-day starter for the second straight year when Toronto hosts Baltimore on Thursday, improved to 2-0 with a 2.18 earned-run average this spring after allowing four hits and a run while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

The Phillies scored two runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to make it close.

The Blue Jays (16-10) close out spring training with games Saturday against Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla., and Sunday against Pittsburgh in Dunedin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

