Health

Nova Scotia NDP questions lack of pharmacare deal with Ottawa

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia’s Opposition New Democrats are questioning why the province hasn’t signed on to the federal government’s pharmacare plan.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says pharmacare was left off Nova Scotia’s list of priorities contained in a letter sent earlier this week to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Chender says it doesn’t make sense to forgo federal funding that will help provide access to contraceptive and diabetes medications.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the province remains in talks with Ottawa, but adds it’s unlikely a deal will be signed ahead of an expected federal election call this weekend.

Thompson says her government wants to make sure any deal makes sense financially and complements existing programming.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced a $39-million deal with Nova Scotia on Thursday to improve access to six drugs for rare diseases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

