Mark Carney meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for 1st time since being sworn in as PM

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney are meeting on Thursday for the first time since he was sworn into office last week.
The visit comes a day after Smith’s United Conservative Party government tabled a bill that seeks to ban federal employees from accessing oil and gas facilities and the emissions data they contain.
Critics and law professors say the province doesn’t have the legal authority to do so, but Smith says she hopes Ottawa co-operates.
Smith says the federal government’s proposed emissions cap is as much of a threat to Alberta’s oil industry as tariffs from the U.S.
She says the bill is a warning to the new prime minister that Alberta will continue to fight for the industry.
Carney is also scheduled to make a housing announcement in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
