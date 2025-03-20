Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Mark Carney meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for 1st time since being sworn in as PM

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PM Carney plans to call federal election by Sunday'
PM Carney plans to call federal election by Sunday
WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election no later than Sunday, according to multiple Liberal Party sources.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney are meeting on Thursday for the first time since he was sworn into office last week.

The visit comes a day after Smith’s United Conservative Party government tabled a bill that seeks to ban federal employees from accessing oil and gas facilities and the emissions data they contain.

Critics and law professors say the province doesn’t have the legal authority to do so, but Smith says she hopes Ottawa co-operates.

Click to play video: 'Alberta proposes oil-site trespass bill to keep federal workers from grabbing data'
Alberta proposes oil-site trespass bill to keep federal workers from grabbing data
Trending Now

Smith says the federal government’s proposed emissions cap is as much of a threat to Alberta’s oil industry as tariffs from the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the bill is a warning to the new prime minister that Alberta will continue to fight for the industry.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney is also scheduled to make a housing announcement in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices