Crime

Up to 80 Teslas damaged at Ontario dealership as Musk decries ‘deranged’ acts

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 12:06 pm
Tesla dealership in Quebec vandalized, 2 people arrested
Hamilton police are investigating after upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were found damaged outside a dealership Wednesday.

Police said in a news release Thursday that officers were called to a Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth St., just off the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, for reports of vandalism.

Officers found upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles parked outdoors that were damaged. Police did not specify what kind of Teslas were impacted, but said the degree of damage ranged from deep scratches to punctured tires.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Wednesday’s incident is not in isolation.

Tesla fires: FBI says Las Vegas vehicle arson has ‘hallmarks’ of terrorism

Across the world, Tesla vandalism has skyrocketed following CEO Elon Musk’s ascension in U.S. President Donald Trump’s government.

Trump tapped Musk, the world’s richest man and a prominent supporter of his re-election bid, to head the Department of Government Efficiency, which has swiftly and controversially cut spending in several departments.

In Montreal Wednesday, two people were arrested after a Tesla dealership in the city was vandalized.

Police said when they arrived at the dealership, it was spray-painted pink. Activist group Last Generation Canada told Global News it was behind the act. It is the same group that blocked the Jacques-Cartier Bridge last fall in a climate action protesting the fossil fuel industry.

In Vancouver Tuesday, the executive director of the Vancouver International Auto Show said Tesla would be removed as a participant, citing safety concerns.

Eric Nicholl said in a statement that the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw.

Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show over safety concern

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that same day, Musk said he was shocked by the rising number of incidents targeting the electric vehicle company.

“Tesla is a peaceful company, we’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things,” he continued, before calling the attacks “deranged” and claiming there must be “some kind of mental illness going on.”

— with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Amy Judd and Rachel Goodman

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

