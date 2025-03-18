Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show for safety concerns

Tesla has been removed from the upcoming Vancouver International Auto Show, the executive director confirmed on Tuesday.
Eric Nicholl said in a statement that the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw.
“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff,” Nicholl said.
“This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event.”
The show is held at Vancouver’s Convention Centre West from March 19 to 23 and attracts thousands of car enthusiasts.
Last week, in a move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S.-produced goods, the B.C. government announced that Tesla products were no longer eligible for the electric vehicle charger rebate program for single-family homes.The program provides rebates to help homes and workplaces in the province get ready for electric vehicles.
As of Wednesday, Tesla products (electric vehicle chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters) were not eligible for CleanBC and BC Hydro rebates.
Recent months have seen a slew of targeted acts against Tesla, ever since Elon Musk was put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by U.S. President Donald Trump shortly after he took office.
A timeline of the events can be found in this story.
— with files from Katie Scott
