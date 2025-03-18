Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show for safety concerns

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tesla has been removed from the upcoming Vancouver International Auto Show, the executive director confirmed on Tuesday.

Eric Nicholl said in a statement that the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw.

“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff,” Nicholl said.

“This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event.”

The show is held at Vancouver’s Convention Centre West from March 19 to 23 and attracts thousands of car enthusiasts.

3:14 Tesla fires: FBI says Las Vegas vehicle arson has ‘hallmarks’ of terrorism

Last week, in a move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S.-produced goods, the B.C. government announced that Tesla products were no longer eligible for the electric vehicle charger rebate program for single-family homes.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, Tesla products (electric vehicle chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters) were not eligible for CleanBC and BC Hydro rebates.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Recent months have seen a slew of targeted acts against Tesla, ever since Elon Musk was put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by U.S. President Donald Trump shortly after he took office.

A timeline of the events can be found in this story.

2:00 ‘Musk sucks’: Protests against billionaire, Tesla gain momentum

— with files from Katie Scott