B.C. government excludes Tesla products from EV charger rebate program

In a move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S.-produced goods, the B.C. government announced on Wednesday that Tesla products are no longer eligible for the electric vehicle charger rebate program for single-family homes.

The program provides rebates to help homes and workplaces in the province get ready for electric vehicles.

As of Wednesday, Tesla products (electric vehicle chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters) are not eligible for CleanBC and BC Hydro rebates.

However, if someone purchased or received pre-approval for their Tesla product before March 12, 2025, it can still qualify for rebates and will be processed as normal.

Tesla shares have plummeted 45 per cent in 2025 and on Monday tumbled more than 15 per cent to $222.15, the lowest since late October 2024, according to The Associated Press. Sales of the vehicles are falling in California, the company’s biggest U.S. market, and Tesla recorded its first annual global sales decline last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines this week when he stood outside the White House with Elon Musk and announced he was purchasing a Tesla to show his support for the Tesla co-founder.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.

“They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Earlier this month, a car dealership in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast faced blowback when it posted a used Cybertruck for sale.

Todd Macdonald with Haley Dodge Sunshine Coast told Global News the sale generated many comments on social media, with many expressing their opposition to Musk.

Other comments said this was just a local business trying to sell a car.

— with files from Katie Scott