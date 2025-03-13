Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. government excludes Tesla products from EV charger rebate program

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 1:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Musk sucks’: Protests against billionaire, Tesla gain momentum'
‘Musk sucks’: Protests against billionaire, Tesla gain momentum
Public anger is growing at billionaire Elon Musk over his influence in the U.S. government and embracing of far-right ideology. Neetu Garcha looks at how people are taking their frustration out on Tesla, Musk's car company; what Musk is admitting; and what U.S. President Donald Trump said he'll do to support the car company.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a move to give preference to Canadian goods and exclude U.S.-produced goods, the B.C. government announced on Wednesday that Tesla products are no longer eligible for the electric vehicle charger rebate program for single-family homes.

The program provides rebates to help homes and workplaces in the province get ready for electric vehicles.

As of Wednesday, Tesla products (electric vehicle chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters) are not eligible for CleanBC and BC Hydro rebates.

However, if someone purchased or received pre-approval for their Tesla product before March 12, 2025, it can still qualify for rebates and will be processed as normal.

Click to play video: 'Gibsons car dealership faces blowback after putting Tesla Cybertruck up for sale'
Gibsons car dealership faces blowback after putting Tesla Cybertruck up for sale

Tesla shares have plummeted 45 per cent in 2025 and on Monday tumbled more than 15 per cent to $222.15, the lowest since late October 2024, according to The Associated Press. Sales of the vehicles are falling in California, the company’s biggest U.S. market, and Tesla recorded its first annual global sales decline last year.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines this week when he stood outside the White House with Elon Musk and announced he was purchasing a Tesla to show his support for the Tesla co-founder.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.

Trending Now

“They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Earlier this month, a car dealership in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast faced blowback when it posted a used Cybertruck for sale.

Todd Macdonald with Haley Dodge Sunshine Coast told Global News the sale generated many comments on social media, with many expressing their opposition to Musk.

Other comments said this was just a local business trying to sell a car.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Katie Scott

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices