‘It’s just a used Tesla’: B.C. car dealership receives blowback for selling Cybertruck

Amid troubled relations between Canada and the United States, there has been some backlash to Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck.

When a car dealership in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast posted a Tesla Cybertruck for sale, it highlighted how deeply divided some people are.

Todd Macdonald with Haley Dodge Sunshine Coast told Global News that the sale generated many comments on social media, with many expressing their opposition against Musk.

Other comments said this was just a local business trying to sell a car.

2:11 Canadian man on a mission to sell his Teslas over disdain for Elon Musk

“People were suggesting that it was a symbolism of (a) Nazi, of what’s happening in the United States with Elon Musk and Donald Trump,” Macdonald said.

“It’s just a used Tesla. We have another used Tesla over there. We’ve been selling used Teslas for years and years, it’s never been a problem.

“The other dealerships sell used Teslas. It’s the fact that it’s this truck that has everyone in an uproar.”

Macdonald said the 2024 model Cybertruck has 7,500 kilometres on it and is going for $139,000.