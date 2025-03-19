SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Woll stands tall, Maple Leafs down Avalanche

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 9:50 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Joseph Woll was outstanding in making 38 saves and Steven Lorentz scored short-handed early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews, with his fourth in the last three games, had the other goal for Toronto (41-24-3).

Valeri Nichushkin replied for Colorado (41-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 shots at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs won their second straight after thumping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Monday following an ugly 1-4-1 stretch.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, saw their 8-0-1 run come to an end — including a 7-4 victory over Toronto on March 8 in Denver — and lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 23.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs are aiming for top spot in the Atlantic Division as part of a three-horse race with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Colorado is chasing the Dallas Stars for the Central Division’s No. 2 seed. Dallas topped Colorado 4-2 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

Takeaways

Leafs: Matthews scored the 65th game-opening goal of his career to tie Dave Keon for the second most in franchise history. Mats Sundin tops the list with 67.

Avalanche: Cale Makar picked up an assist and is one point from becoming the eighth defenceman in NHL history to hit 80 in three separate seasons. The last blueliner to accomplish the feat was Brian Leetch.

Trending Now

Key moment

After the teams traded power-play goals in the second period, Lorentz scored his sixth goal of the campaign on the penalty kill. A clearing attempt by Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit hit referee Kelly Sutherland at centre, which led to a Toronto 2-on-1 the other way that ended with Lorentz ripping a shot past Blackwood.

Key stat

Toronto forward William Nylander is one point from 600.

Up next

Story continues below advertisement

Leafs: Visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Avalanche: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices