Okanagan musician seeks public’s vote to perform at Canadian Country Music Awards

Music runs through Mitch Zorn’s veins.

The country singer and songwriter grew up in Nakusp, B.C., moving across Canada to the U.S., before finally making a home in Kelowna.

“I grew up in a really musical family. I was in bands with my dad when I was eight, nine, 10 years old and with my grandparents there was always country music playing in the cars,” said Zorn.

As he prepares to release his debut album, Back to You, the country singer hopes to double down this year by performing at the Canadian Country Music Awards in front of some of the country’s top talent.

“It’s everything, it’s kind of the pinnacle,” said Zorn about the chance to perform on the national stage.

He is one of the eight artists vying for the title in Sirius XM’s Top of the Country Competition, but he is now at the mercy of the public who will soon be able to vote him into the top three.

“There is going to be a vote into the final three and the top three will be playing some showcases around Canada and some PR stuff leading up to the CCMAs and then ultimately playing in the CCMAs,” said Zorn.

The finalists will compete live on stage during Country Music Week, which will take place in Kelowna later this year.

Zorn is the only semi-finalist from the Okanagan Valley and to him, it would be a dream come true to perform in the place that he calls home.

Voting will open in April and will be done through the Top of the Country website.