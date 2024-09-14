Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

CCMA Awards in Edmonton to see k.d. lang get band back together after 35 years

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence'
k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 18, 2018) Singer-songwriter k.d. Lang was one of eight people to receive the Alberta Order of Excellence during a ceremony at Government House on Thursday – Oct 18, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight as the Canadian Country Music Association hands out its annual hardware tonight in Edmonton.

The appearance marks the first time the Alberta songstress has teamed up with the band in 35 years and is tied to her induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Singer and songwriter k.d. lang performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Singer and songwriter k.d. lang performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Lang and the Reclines are expected to perform “Big Boned Gal” from the last album they recorded together in 1989.

Story continues below advertisement

Singer MacKenzie Porter of Medicine Hat, Alta., is co-hosting the show with American crooner Thomas Rhett, and they are also set to perform.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Porter is up for six awards, including female artist of the year, as well as single and video of the year for “Chasin’ Tornadoes.”

She’s tied with Jade Eagleson of Bailieboro, Ont., who is also nominated for best single for “Rodeo Queen” and top album for Do It Anyway.

Tenille Townes is defending her title of best female artist after winning the prize in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer from Grande Prairie, Alta., was first nominated for the award in 2011, when she was 17.

Trending Now

Brett Kissel and Dallas Smith are set to perform and the James Barker Band and Steven Lee Olsen are set to take the stage as presenters.

The awards show is back in Alberta’s capital for the first time since 2014. It was held in Hamilton last year and in Calgary in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Thomas Rhett talks new album, family and CCMA excitement'
Thomas Rhett talks new album, family and CCMA excitement
Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices