Share

Entertainment

k.d. lang to reunite with the Reclines for CCMA Awards performance in Edmonton

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
k.d. lang performs onstage during the 19th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden at Hammer Museum on May 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
k.d. lang performs onstage during the 19th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden at Hammer Museum on May 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
k.d. lang is getting back together with the Reclines for a special performance at the CCMA Awards.

Organizers of the country awards show say the Edmonton-raised singer will sing with the band for the first time in 35 years as part of a celebration tied to lang’s induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame.

k.d. lang and the Reclines formed when the then 21-year-old singer-songwriter answered a classified ad in the local newspaper seeking members for a country-swing band.

They released their first EP in 1983 and their full-length debut “A Truly Western Experience” the year that followed. As lang’s star rose, they continued to work together but their last record was “Absolute Torch and Twang” in 1989.

k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence

The band is expected to perform “Big Boned Gal” from that album.

The CCMA Awards are set to take place Sept. 14 in Edmonton and air on CTV.

In a statement released Wednesday, lang said the reunion “feels like a full-circle moment.”

“The bond we shared, both musically and personally, remains as strong as ever, and revisiting a song that shaped our journey together is incredibly special,” lang added.

The CCMA Awards will be hosted by Thomas Rhett and MacKenzie Porter, with performers set to include Brett Kissel, the Reklaws, Dallas Smith and Jade Eagleson, who ties Porter with a leading six nominations this year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

