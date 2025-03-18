Menu

Sports

London Knights knock off Kitchener to reach 110 points on the season

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2025 9:46 pm
2 min read
Ryder Boulton of the London Knights takes Jack LaBrash of the Kitchener Rangers into the boards in a game between the Knights and Rangers on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. View image in full screen
Kitchener, Ont. - Ryder Boulton of the London Knights takes Jack LaBrash of the Kitchener Rangers into the boards in a game between the Knights and Rangers on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Sam O’Reilly’s third period goal stood up as the game winner as the London Knights edged the Kitchener Rangers 2-1 on March 18 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The win gave London 110 points on the season, which equals the Knights of 2003-04 for the second-most points in a single season in franchise history.

Oliver Bonk’s power play goal opened the scoring at the 14:45 mark of the first period. Bonk snapped a shot over the glove of Jackson Parsons in the Kitchener net from the left side of the ice.

Blake Montgomery picked up his 50th point of the season

London limited the Rangers to just four shots in the opening 20 minutes and did not give up a single shot on goal for the final 13:42 of that period.

Matt Andonovski of Kitchener scored the only goal of the second period on a Ranger power play from nearly the same spot that Bonk’s goal came from. The teams went to the third period tied 1-1.

O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal at 4:29 of the third in his return to the Knights lineup.

The play was made by the speed of Jesse Nurmi who got deep into the Rangers zone and fed a pass across the slot to Landon Sim. Sim one-touched a pass to the edge of the crease to O’Reilly who had a tap-in for his 28th goal of the year.

London played the game without 140 goals of offence in their lineup as several veterans tended to minor ailments.

Kitchener outshot the Knights 27-16, while London was 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Rangers were 1-for-4.

The Knights won the regular season series against Kitchener with a 4-1-1 record.

That’s one way to break a record

Sam Dickinson broke the record for most points in a single season by a London Knights defenceman on Monday, March 17.

Trending Now

He did it without playing a game.

After recording two assists on March 16 against the Windsor Spitfires, Dickinson was sitting tied with Evan Bouchard and Rick Corriveau in a three-way tie for most ever at 87 points.

Then a league review found that Dickinson had assisted on a goal scored against the Owen Sound Attack which gave Dickinson 88 points and the record all to himself.

The San Jose Sharks prospect was in the car on the way to meet his dad when his phone went off. He didn’t read the text until he met up with his dad which created a special moment between the two of them.

Up next

The Knights will play their final regular season home game on Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place as they host the Windsor Spitfires.

In the six-game regular season series between the teams the home side is 5-0.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the pre-game show on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

